NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction already began on New York City’s first borough-based jail in Queens, but residents who have opposed the idea from the start are still fighting to stop the project.

There are schools, businesses and homes nearby, and families say they don’t want the jail so close to the center of their neighborhood.

Back in 2019, the City Council voted to close Rikers Island and replace the complex with four smaller jails, meant to be more humane.

Lawmakers selected Kew Gardens for the site in Queens and construction started this June.

Protesters say the city ignored unanimous opposition from local residents, and both community boards rejected the plan two years ago.

With the mayor’s term almost up, they want the project halted until a new administration comes in.

“Mega-jails should not be in residential areas. It’s a danger for the community,” Queens resident David Rem said.

“It’s never a done deal, because whoever wants to get elected in November has to hear from their own community, has to hear from their own districts,” said community organizer Phil Wong. “If they don’t care about residents and constituents in their own district, they do not deserve my vote and certainly do not deserve their vote.”

Supporters of shutting down Rikers said it was a symbol of brutality.

Friday’s protesters said they agree the facility needs to be renovated and there needs to be criminal justice reform, but they argued that building new jails is not the answer.

Closing Rikers is also contingent upon reducing the city’s incarcerated population. There are roughly 7,200 inmates, but the four new jails will only contain 3,300 beds.

Protesters said they fear that fewer cells will mean more violent criminals could end up on city streets.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.