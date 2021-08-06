By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will be feeling much more like summer! Highs will be in the upper 80s around the city and low 90s for some inland spots. Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish. It'll be a little muggy, but the humidity won't be terrible. A great beach day, although use caution as there is a high rip current risk for the south shore of Long Island.
It stays quiet again tonight under partly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs and low 70s around town.
The weekend looks decent overall. Saturday will see more cloud cover making for filtered sun at times. There's a slight risk of a shower by late day and at night, especially to the south and east. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up t'storm risk in the afternoon.
Temps will be in the mid 80s this weekend, then the heat and humidity climb through next week.