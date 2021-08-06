JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Just a few weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy said he did not want to see New Jersey go backwards.

But now, he may be making a huge turnaround. Sources tell CBS2 he will require students and staff to wear masks when they return to school in the fall.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, some are angry that it seems the governor made the decision on his own.

Murphy is expected to change the COVID policy for all New Jersey schools, just weeks before they start. Students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks in all K-12 schools.

While some parents believe the mandate will be tricky to enforce, others say they should try everything possible, especially with the Delta variant causing COVID cases to soar.

“Piece of mind knowing there is something between them and the virus,” Jersey City resident Nick Moore said.

“Kids are not vaccinated yet, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Kathryn Moore, of Jersey City.

The age restriction is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pediatrics Academy recommend universal masking.

But Jersey City mother of two Vania Dimova says leaders should be focusing more on pushing to get kids under 12 eligible for the vaccine, rather than mask mandates.

“It’s a bit of relief, but whatever is happening with vaccination, that is giving more more of a relief,” she said.

Across the Hudson, New York City is also moving ahead with in-person classes with universal masking.

The state health commissioner says it’s up to districts to “develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible,” but he recommends “following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”

That was Murphy’s original plan too, before Republican Assemblyman John Bramnick says the governor changed it all by himself.

“The public is not involved, and 120 legislators are left out, and I think that’s a disgrace,” Bramnick told Dias. “The Democrats just turned over all the powers up to him, so they didn’t have to make the decision. We know these are controversial decisions.”

The minority leader for the State Assembly says Democracy requires transparency and there should have been open hearings.

“Let the parents speak, let the experts speak,” said Bramnick. “We had a hearing on the state candy that went on for two days, whether it should be salt water taffy or M&Ms. All of a sudden, all kids are wearing masks?”

Bramnick went on to say he supports vaccines and thinks everyone who is eligible should get them. He said he may even support the mask mandate, he just wants to learn more about it.