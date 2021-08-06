NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shocking video shows the murder of woman on a Brooklyn street.
It happened Wednesday at 9:41 p.m. on Franklin Avenue near Park Place.
Surveillance video shows a woman with long, blonde hair step out of a white, double parked vehicle with its hazard lights on. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black tights, silver belt, black and white sneakers and was carrying a white purse. The video shows her walking through a small crowd, holding a gun behind her back.READ MORE: Newark Man Charged With Murder Of Columbia High School Student Moussa Fofana
The video then shows her walking up to the victim – identified as 42-year-old Delia Johnson – pointing the gun, and shooting Johnson in the head at point blank range.
The suspect then walks back to the vehicle, and drives off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.