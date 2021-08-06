Breaking NewsAssistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Cuomo With Albany Sheriff
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot last month in the Bronx.

Police say the unnamed teen was taking into custody Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Elliot was killed on July 11 when gunfire erupted outside Angels Café on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.

Surveillance video showed the moment after he was shot as he tried to take cover inside the café.

The NYPD said the shooting was gang-related and Elliot was the intended target.

