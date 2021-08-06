NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot last month in the Bronx.
Police say the unnamed teen was taking into custody Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Could There Be Another Relief Payment?
Elliot was killed on July 11 when gunfire erupted outside Angels Café on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.
⚠️ARRESTED
Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPD48Pct detectives — yesterday, a 16-year-old male has been arrested & charged with the murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot. https://t.co/U94SUSPj9FREAD MORE: Assistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Cuomo In Sexual Harassment Investigation
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 6, 2021
Surveillance video showed the moment after he was shot as he tried to take cover inside the café.MORE NEWS: Gov. Murphy Expected To Mandate Students Wear Masks When Schools Reopen This Fall
The NYPD said the shooting was gang-related and Elliot was the intended target.