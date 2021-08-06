Breaking NewsAssistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Cuomo With Albany Sheriff
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Flushing, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — A violent jewelry robbery was caught on video this week in Queens.

Surveillance video shows a man on bicycle attack a woman walking her dog in Flushing.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Could There Be Another Relief Payment?

Police said he ripped multiple gold necklaces, worth approximately $1,100, off her neck.

READ MORE: Assistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Cuomo In Sexual Harassment Investigation

(Credit: NYPD)

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bleecker Street near Seneca Avenue.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was left with scratches but is expected to be OK.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Murphy Expected To Mandate Students Wear Masks When Schools Reopen This Fall

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team