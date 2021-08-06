NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — A violent jewelry robbery was caught on video this week in Queens.
Surveillance video shows a man on bicycle attack a woman walking her dog in Flushing.
Police said he ripped multiple gold necklaces, worth approximately $1,100, off her neck.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bleecker Street near Seneca Avenue.
Police said the 26-year-old victim was left with scratches but is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.