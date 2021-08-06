CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
(CBSNewYork)- NFL training camps are notoriously hard, particularly for veteran players who have been going through them each year they’ve been in the league. The rigors of conditioning, practices, and putting the pads back on can cause vets to rethink their decision to return. For the Giants, that’s now happened three times just in the week since camp started.

According to multiple reports, veteran offensive lineman Zach Fulton told the team he had decided to retire on Thursday night. Fulton becomes the third player this week to make that decision following fellow offensive lineman Joe Looney and linebacker Todd Davis.

That list includes Kelvin Benjamin if you include the entire offseason to this point. According to Mike Garafolo, the reason for the 29-year-old Fulton was the same as Looney, his body just couldn’t handle the strain.

It’s not unusual to see players retire in training camp, but it’s been a strange trend for the Giants this week with three veterans all deciding to hang it up within days of each other.

That’s not to suggest the Giants have done anything unusual or wrong that led to these decisions, and several reporters said that people they spoke to said the issue was physical for Looney and Fulton, not with the organization.

Regardless, an inauspicious start to camp for the team which also had a brawl break out earlier this week that ended with quarterback Daniel Jones on the bottom of a pile of players.

