NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sexual harassment investigation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving forward.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a complaint that could lead to criminal charges, CBS2’s Cory James reported Saturday.

The alleged victim filed a complaint a couple days ago. The Albany sheriff said she spent about an hour at the department with her attorney, detailing what she says happened.

READ MORE: New York State Assembly Gives Cuomo 1 Week To Defend Himself In Sexual Harassment Investigation

It was the latest development in the Cuomo investigation.

“I had a female victim come forward, which had to be the hardest thing she’s ever done in her life. At this point, I’m very comfortable and safe saying that she is in fact a victim. I cannot get into the nature of her specific allegations. The conduct was sexual in nature,” Sheriff Craig Apple said.

Apple would not release further details about the allegations, but added there could be a possible misdemeanor charge.

“It could lead to an arrest,” he said.

READ MORE: Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’

The governor’s former assistant is also one of 11 women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment.

In state Attorney General Letitia James‘ report, the former aide claims in 2019 and 2020 the governor “… engaged in close and intimate hugs” on multiple occasions, including one incident when he “… reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.”

The governor has denied the allegations.

“Let me be clear, that never happened,” Cuomo said.

“Me and my team went through the emails for that day, all the entrance and exit records, and this woman’s story, which is stated as fact in the report, is false. The documentary evidence does not support what she said,” Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin said.

READ MORE: De Blasio: Cuomo ‘Should Be Charged’ Over Sexual Assault, Harassment Claims In AG Investigation

Meanwhile, as the governor is facing growing calls to step down, his supporters are stepping up. They held a rally on Saturday outside his New York City office.

And when it comes to reports of possible retaliation by the governor’s administration during these investigations, Apple said, “I’m the county sheriff. I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m not going to be coerced. That would not play out well for anybody.”

READ MORE: Cuomo Faces Mounting Calls To Resign Or Face Impeachment Trial After Bombshell AG Report

The attorney general released a statement that reads, in part, “We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”

CBS2 reached out to Cuomo’s office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Also, an exclusive interview with the alleged victim who filed the criminal complaint will air Monday on CBS This Morning. In that interview she stated, “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”