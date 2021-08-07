NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify three masked suspects caught on camera stealing the cash register from a Bronx smoke shop during an armed robbery.
It happened at a shop on Soundview Avenue just before 11 p.m. on July 29.
According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and warned the 23-year-old clerk not to touch anything.
The second suspect grabbed the cash register off the counter and the third broke a glass display case with a baseball bat, police said.
The suspects fled in a gray 4-door sedan with approximately $1,500, police said.
