NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a typical summer day across the region — hot, humid and a bit hazy, with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.
Thin clouds blocked out full sunshine, but we did stay dry throughout the day. So outdoor activities were in good shape.
Expect a risk for showers and maybe a few rumbles overnight, particularly south and east of New York City. While we’re not expecting a washout, some showers could produce locally heavy rainfall.

It’ll be a mild and muggy night, with temps in city bottoming out at around 70.
Sunday will be a mainly cloudy and slightly cooler day with a few showers likely in the morning, and a slight risk for showers during the afternoon.
It will be a bit warmer on Monday, with more sunshine and temps reaching the mid 80s.
Have a great night!