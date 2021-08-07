By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect filtered sunshine today as high clouds stream in from the south. Things will turn mostly cloudy by this evening, but we'll stay dry for the daylight hours… just a spotty shower possibly later on, mainly south of the city.
Temps today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The shower risk goes up overnight, especially to the south and for coastal locations as a low approaches and passes by offshore. Lows tonight will be in the 60s; around 70 for NYC.
Sunday starts off mainly cloudy with some lingering showers. Depending how long and how close the low lingers offshore will decide how quickly we clear out.
We’re staying optimistic that the afternoon will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds. If it hangs around longer, Sunday will feature more clouds overall and a continued spotty shower risk.
Best bet of seeing the brightest skies will be inland to the west. Long Island may hang on to the clouds through the day.
Things are looking good Monday as the humidity creeps up. Then it's a summery week ahead with temps approaching 90 and very high humidity.
Have a great weekend!