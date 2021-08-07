By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! Overall, it's looking like a decent weekend. No washouts, but there is a risk of showers, especially overnight into Sunday.
We’re waking up to the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city. Today we’ll see more in the way of clouds compared to Friday, making for filtered sunshine at times.
Most of your day is dry with any shower chances holding off until late in the day… more so at night. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Heading to the beaches? Just be mindful that there’s a moderate rip current risk for the south shore.

A weak low approaches from the south tonight, passing by offshore into Sunday morning. Showers are possible overnight, especially south of the city.
A few lingering showers are possible early Sunday. Then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A pop-up thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
There’s some uncertainty as to whether the low lingers nearby. If it does, the shower risk may linger into Monday as well.
But either way… if you like heat, you'll love next week! A summery pattern returns with higher humidity and typical PM storm chances.
Have a great weekend!