NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey gym owner is the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Scott Fairlamb, of Butler, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2,000 In Violent Queens Robberies
Fairlamb, seen on video wearing camouflage, is accused of assaulting and harassing police officers.READ MORE: Executive Assistant Who Accused Cuomo Of Groping Her At Albany Mansion Files Criminal Complaint
Federal prosecutors said Fairlamb was one of the first rioters to breach the Capitol.MORE NEWS: Shocking Video: Woman Gunned Down In Cold Blood On Brooklyn Street
Fairlamb could face up to four years in prison.