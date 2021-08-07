NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man pictured in a sketch who’s wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in the Bronx.
The alleged incident happened on a northbound 4 train near Mosholu Parkway Station around 6:15 p.m. on July 19.READ MORE: Suffolk Police: Man Drowns At Smith Point Beach In Shirley
According to police, the man approached a 16-year-old girl on the train and “sexually abused the victim before fleeing the station.”READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Masked Suspects Steal Cash Register From Bronx Smoke Shop
Police did not release other details.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2,000 In Violent Queens Robberies
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.