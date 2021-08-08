By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday was a much different day across the region, as temperatures for many locales stuck in the 70s.
Clouds were pretty thick throughout the day, and coastal spots saw a rather damp finish to the weekend with light but steady rain.
Expect more rain through the evening, particularly for New York City and areas south and east. We’re not expecting a washout or any severe weather, just a dreary night with clouds, fog and onshore breezes.
READ MORE: NYPD: 2 Dead, 3 Injured As Shooting Rocks East New York
Monday will kick off the work week on a milder note, as temps will get back into the low 80s around the city, but we’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover and still a lingering chance for showers.
Tuesday will feature a bit more sun and warmth with highs in the upper 80s, and then a major warmup is ahead for the end of the week.
Stay tuned!