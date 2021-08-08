By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a bit of variety across the region today to finish out the weekend. While coastal locations stay cooler and a bit damp at times, inland to the north and west will be much warmer and brighter. The good news… nowhere is a complete washout!

As weak low pressure drifts by offshore, we started with steady rain this morning, especially south and east of the city. Things have become much more scattered now, and if you’re farther to the north and west, you’re likely thinking, ‘What rain?”

For this afternoon, the best risk of some showers will be closer to the low… so coastal spots and Long Island. It’s here where clouds will linger longest and temps will mainly hang in the 70s.

Heading west through New Jersey and north into the lower Hudson Valley, while a spotty shower is possible, you’ll also see more sunshine and a fairly nice afternoon with temps in the 80s. Again, no washouts… but location will determine how much sun you see.

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a slight risk of a lingering shower, mainly east. Temps will fall to around 70 in the city and 60s for the suburbs.

It’s warmer Monday with temps into the 80s for everyone… even approaching 90 for some well inland. A spotty shower is possible with the low still nearby and the heating of the day. But for the most part, it’s a mix of sun and clouds.

Then get ready… the heat and oppressive humidity are back mid to late week with temps into the 90s, feeling 100+ at times.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!