NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crowd at Webster Hall was forced onto the street during a performance overnight.
We’re told part of a metal railing around the stage might’ve collapsed.READ MORE: Executive Assistant Who Accused Cuomo Of Groping Speaks Publicly For First Time: 'The Governor Needs To Be Held Accountable'
Police were requested to assist with crowd control on the streets outside.READ MORE: Victims Of East New York Shooting Suffer Critical Injuries
Webster Hall is on 11th Street near Third Avenue in the East Village.MORE NEWS: 2 Women, 2 Children Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Washington Heights, NYPD Says
There was no immediate word on any injuries.