NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man suspected of inappropriately touching a woman at a Manhattan subway station.
It happened at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station around 11 p.m. on July 26.
According to police, the suspect approached the 30-year-old woman from behind, "forcibly grabbed her buttocks and private area," then ran away.
Police described the man they are looking for as approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light blue jeans and a black baseball cap, police said.
The woman did not report any injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.