By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the last day for New York City public school students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the first day of school.

Children ages 12 to 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer shot, which requires a five-week period to be fully vaccinated.

School starts Sept. 13.

