NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the last day for New York City public school students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the first day of school.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Children ages 12 to 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer shot, which requires a five-week period to be fully vaccinated.
School starts Sept. 13.