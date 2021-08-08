CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday.
Stojanovic, who had been a reserve the previous seven games, blasted a right-footer from 22-yards outs that slipped inside the post to open the scoring in the second minute. His volley in the eighth minute gave the Fire a 2-0 lead.
Tom Barlow collects the rebound and puts it away.@Audi | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/Hfwubgeayv
— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 9, 2021
Chicago (4-9-5) snapped a five-game winless skid dating to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on July 7.
The Fire kept their fourth clean sheet of the season, and their second in a row.
Tom Barlow scored off a rebound of a saved direct kick in extra time for the Red Bulls (5-8-4), who are winless in their last six games.
