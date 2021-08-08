NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man suspected in two burglary incidents in Brooklyn.
According to police, it happened at a home near 11th Avenue and 71st street around 2:30 a.m. Police said the suspect tried to force the front door open, but couldn't. He fled the scene.
The same man allegedly broke into a home in the same area around 2 a.m. on July 31. He forced the door open and stole a 45-year-old man’s mail, police said.
The stolen mail was eventually recovered, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.