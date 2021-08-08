NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sirens rocked New York City yet again overnight, from Inwood to East New York.

Police rushed from crime scene to crime scene as fatigued neighbors wondered when it will finally end, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

There were several damaged cars left at the scene of the latest shooting incident in East New York Sunday morning.

Officers said three men were hurt, including one who was shot in the head. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Minutes later, another man was shot around the corner, police said. Officers are looking into the possibility that the shootings are connected.

There were at least seven shootings this weekend, resulting in 13 victims, many of them teenagers.

“Very shocking. It’s just too much crime,” a neighbor said.

“It’s just, it’s so crazy because I’m living right there,” said another.

Early Saturday morning in Brownsville, a gunman fired into a group of people near the Ralph Avenue Rehab public housing development, killing a 32-year-old man and injuring an innocent 18-year-old.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old was shot multiple times in Inwood after getting into an argument.

“Frightening, that’s really frightening. No words, honestly. They do need to stop the gun violence though, they really do, because there’s a lot of young kids out here that do walk by themselves, going to school. It really needs to stop,” one person said.

The NYPD said it reassigned officers to hot spot neighborhoods, confiscated more guns and initiated gang takedowns in the hope of curbing the violent trend. But it’s had little effect on families living in the crosshairs.

“Something needs to be done,” a resident said. “Innocent children, innocent people, period. It’s just too much. It makes me not want to go out and do anything anymore.”

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.