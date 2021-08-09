NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Able Groupe is recalling a number of different products labeled infant formulas.
The company says the products were only sold via the Little Bundle website, and were shipped in the mail. They were not available at any retail store.
People who may have the products are urged to dispose of them safely.
For more information, including a full list of products, and photos of their labels, CLICK HERE.
|Product
|Age
|Iron mg per 100 Calories
|HiPP Anti-Reflux Milk Formula
|From birth
|1.06
|HiPP Comfort Milk Formula
|From birth
|0.91
|HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.76
|HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.47
|HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.76
|HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.01
|HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.43
|HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.90
|HiPP German Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.47
|Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.81
|Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.81
|Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.18
|Holle Goat Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.99
|Holle Goat Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.47
|Holle Goat Stage 3 Organic Toddler Formula
|10+
months
|1.52
|Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.88
|Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.43
|HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula
|0-6
months
|0.76
|HiPP UK Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.47
|Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk Formula
|From birth
|1.10
|Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow on Milk Formula
|6+ months
|1.06