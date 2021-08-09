NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new testimony from one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s accusers.

The former assistant, who filed a criminal complaint against the governor, says he needs to be held accountable.

This comes as the Assembly Judiciary Committee discusses Cuomo’s potential impeachment.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, in New York political circles, the question is simple and straightforward: Did Brittany Commisso, the no-longer anonymous “executive assistant number one,” put the final nail in the governor’s coffin?

What she has to say is startling and stunning.

“I know the truth. He knows the truth. I know what happened, and so does he,” Commisso said.

Commisso, no longer the anonymous assistant to the governor in Attorney General Letitia James’ damning report charging Cuomo with sexually harassing 11 women, is explaining in painful, and excruciating, detail what she went through.

In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning‘s Jericka Duncan, she said there were hugs and kisses, but then came the groping. The first time on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, at the governor’s mansion, where she went to help him work on his state of the state speech. He asked her to take a selfie.

“I then felt, while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back, onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it. Rubbing my butt,” Commisso said.

“And did you ask him ‘What are you doing?'” Duncan asked.

“Well, this was while I was taking the selfie. I became so nervous that my hands were shaking. A lot of the photos I was snapping were completely blurry,” Commisso said.

Commisso, who has filed a criminal complaint against the governor with the Albany county sheriff, says there was a second groping incident in November, 2020.

“It was probably the most sexually aggressive manner than any of the other hugs he had given me,” Commisso said. “It was then that I said, ‘You know, governor, you’re’ – my words were – ‘you’re going to get us in trouble.'”

“He put his hand down my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down and seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself ‘Oh my God, this is happening.’ It happened so quick,” she said.

The governor and his lawyers have been refuting Commisso’s account.

“This just did not happen,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, the governor was dealt another blow when his longtime alter ego and staunchest defender, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa, suddenly quit.

DeRosa was mentioned in the attorney general’s report almost as much as her boss.

“Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying,” she said.

The AG’ s report identified DeRosa as one of the people who helped create a hostile work environment and spearheading the campaign to question the credibility of Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan.

In Albany, members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee met to begin considering articles of impeachment. Most of the meeting was in executive session. But it was clear members were rocked by the attorney general’s report.

“The findings, the content of the report are deeply disturbing,” said Assemblyman Charles Lavine.

Lawmakers have given Cuomo until Friday to submit a defense.

A source close to Cuomo told Kramer he is still trying to find a way to avoid impeachment, hoping to cut a deal if he can find enough friendly lawmakers.

Meanwhile, two people who tried to help Cuomo may be in trouble. The Human Rights Campaign has hired lawyers to investigate the actions of its current head, Alphonso David, who is Cuomo’s former counsel.

And Roberta Kaplan, chair of Time’s Up! and its legal defense fund, has resigned over her ties to the case.