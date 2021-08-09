NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unprovoked attack was caught on camera inside an office in the Bronx.
It happened just before 8 p.m. last Tuesday on Jerome Avenue in the Fordam Heights section.READ MORE: 47th Annual Harlem Week Gets Underway
Surveillance video shows the suspect barge into the office and start throwing punches, hitting a 66-year-old man in the face.READ MORE: Cuomo's Executive Assistant Brittany Commisso Speaks Publicly About Groping Allegation; Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Resigns
Police called it an unprovoked attack.
The victim was not seriously hurt.MORE NEWS: Reminder For Fall: Monday Is Last Day To Get Vaccinated For NYC Public School Students
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.