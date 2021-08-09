CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Fordham Heights, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unprovoked attack was caught on camera inside an office in the Bronx.

It happened just before 8 p.m. last Tuesday on Jerome Avenue in the Fordam Heights section.

READ MORE: Police: Woman Killed, Man Injured When Speeding Car Jumps Curb At Bus Stop In Brooklyn

An unprovoked attack was caught on camera inside an office in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect barge into the office and start throwing punches, hitting a 66-year-old man in the face.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

Police called it an unprovoked attack.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

MORE NEWS: March In New York City Brings Out Many To Honor Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 And Those Who Survived

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team