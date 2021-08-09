NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after police say a car jumped a curb and slammed into a bus stop early Monday in Brooklyn.

The crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police tell CBS2 the Dodge Charger may have been racing two other cars when it slammed into the bus stop.

A 20-year-old woman waiting at the stop was killed, and a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

“This could have been avoided. These youth are just reckless sometimes. It’s a sad day today for me and this community,” one resident told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“Do the right thing. Not to be going crazy and think the streets belong to you,” resident Ana Buendia added. “When you take your own freedom, you take somebody else’s freedom away.”

Police said the driver of the Dodge got out of the car and hopped into one of the other vehicles, then fled the scene.

“It’s disgraceful,” said one resident. “Then to run, that’s even worse. Not even stay to be responsible for what you did.”

Residents told Duddridge they see vehicles driving recklessly late at night in the neighborhood all the time.

“We have to educate people and pray and hope these young men understand the dangers of drag racing in the streets. People could be crossing the street,” Burchell M. Marcus said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.