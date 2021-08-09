NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big turnout in Central Park Monday at a vigil for the barred owl that was killed last week.
Dozens gathered at the owl’s usual haunts and reminisced about hours spent watching the beloved park resident.
“There’s probably never been a bird that has been this important to this community,” said Ben Young from Friends of the Highline. “You’re here in Central Park, in the center of civilization, and there’s this wild predator that’s here living and hunting, and it stayed here for so long.”
Officials said the owl was flying low when it collided with a maintenance vehicle and died from the impact on Aug. 6.