NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A star-studded group of comedians is teaming up to benefit 9/11 charities.
The show called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years – A Comedy Celebration" will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next month.
Among the comedians taking the stage will be Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer.
The show will be held on Sept. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Proof of vaccination is required.
"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience. It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love," Stewart said in a statement.
The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.
Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the line up.
A ticket pre-sale for the Sept. 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general tickets on sale starting at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
