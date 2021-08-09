NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 47th annual Harlem Week kicked off this weekend, celebrating the neighborhood’s history and culture.
The event got underway Sunday with exhibits and vendors, along with a health fair and COVID vaccination stands on Riverside Drive.
A Virtual Village with access to exhibits and vendors is also operating 24-hours a day online.
Harlem Week runs through August 15.