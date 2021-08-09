NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers is suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault.
According to the court documents, Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was a minor, including at socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's home in London and Epstein's mansion in New York.
Maxwell pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. She faces trial in November.