By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will feature mostly cloudy skies as low pressure continues to meander offshore. There’s a chance of a few passing showers, especially for Long Island. Highs will range from the 70s out east to the mid 80s for inland NJ where brighter skies are expected. We’ll top out around 82 in the city.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Barges Into Bronx Office, Punches Worker In Unprovoked Attack
The risk of some isolated showers continues tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’s a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s for the suburbs and near 70 around town.READ MORE: 47th Annual Harlem Week Gets Underway
After today, the story for the rest of the week will be increasingly hot and humid conditions. Temps will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow and then by Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s with afternoon heat indices of 100+ degrees. We’ve caught a break lately, but that oppressive feel returns.MORE NEWS: Cuomo's Executive Assistant Brittany Commisso Speaks Publicly About Groping Allegation; Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Resigns
There’s a risk of afternoon and evening t’storms popping up pretty much each day. Summer’s back!