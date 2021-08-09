NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD made an arrest in the murder of a 91-year-old man in the Bronx.
Luis Bonilla, 32, faces several charges including murder, police said Monday.
Police said Bonilla robbed and killed Nicholas Rappa at his home in Pelham Gardens last week.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Bonilla dressed in a construction uniform at the home.
Police said the two men did not know each other.
Bonilla was on parole for robbery.