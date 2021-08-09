WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A community farm in Wall Township, New Jersey now includes a memorial for people who’ve died from COVID-19. Finding the comfort of the farm is a relief.

It started as a sister’s tribute, but outgrew its space on the beach, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday.

Rima Samman started the memorial in January with a simple heart made of seashells and her brother’s name, Rami, written on a rock.

Samman, of Belmar, didn’t realize how large the memorial for those who lost their lives to the coronavirus would grow.

“We are at about 3,100 names right now,” she said.

Travis Whitaker, her partner, said he understands the importance of what they’re doing.

“This is actually the first time I got emotional in a while,” Whitaker said. “People would walk by and tell us how much they appreciated what we were doing.”

It grew too large for the beach in Belmar and was just moved to Allaire Community Farm.

“There are so many people we know who were unable to do the grieving process because they couldn’t do funerals,” said Sean Burney.

“This truly is a place that the community has embraced. There’s so many members of the community that volunteer here, that get services here. So, for us it was a natural thing to do,” said JoAnn Burney.

The farm also welcomes guests to come and spend time with the animals, which can help with the healing process. The farm’s tagline is “Nurture through nature.”

“Whether it’s petting an animal, or grooming an animal, or just enjoying the gardens and nature and listening to the birds,” JoAnn Burney said.

The group hopes the farm can be a support system for those who lost a loved one or are experiencing fear and anxiety related to the pandemic.

The 25-acre farm is open to the public to find comfort and peace.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.