AVON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut family got a visit from some unwanted guests.
The family says they came face-to-face with two large bears in their Avon home near Hartford.READ MORE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Stepping Down Amid Calls For Impeachment Over Sexual Harassment Scandal
The large animals blew through the back door and smashed through the living room window.
“Come home to cook some dinner and noticed my back door is open and took a better closer look and bear right in my kitchen, staring right at me,” Avon resident Dustin Puhlaski said.READ MORE: From '3 Men In A Room' To Kathy Hochul, Andrea Stewart-Cousins And Carl Heastie: Major Change Ahead In Albany
The bears rummaged through the cabinets, ate his daughter’s cupcakes and left a mess behind.
Luckily, no one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Gov. Cuomo's Resignation Prompts Renewed Calls To Rename Former Tappan Zee Bridge
Puhlaski says he put in a new alarm system to make sure they’re alerted if the bears return.