NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man seen on surveillance video they say tried to rape a woman in the Bronx.
It happened at 3 a.m. on East 163rd Street and Teller Avenue, police said.
According to police, the suspect approached a 37-year-old woman and started talking to her. They say he then forced her into an apartment building and starting to take off her clothes and tried to rape her. The woman resisted, scratching his face, police said. Police say the man then punched her in the face and stomach, and ran off with her iPhone.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.