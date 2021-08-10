NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Facing calls for his impeachment over a sexual harassment scandal and other allegations, Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will step down as governor of New York.

“My instinct is to fight through this controversy, because I believe it is politically motivated,” Cuomo said. “This situation, by its current trajectory, will generate months of political and legal controversy…. It will consume government, it will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, it will brutalize people… And I cannot be the cause of that.

“New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love, and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way,” he added. “I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”

His resignation will take effect in 14 days, when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over the role.

“I agree with Gov. Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day.”

Before the governor’s announcement, his lawyer, Rita Glavin, refuted James’ scathing sexual harassment report, saying it “contains errors and it omits key evidence.”

“This is about the veracity and the credibility of a report that is being used to impeach and take down an elected official,” Glavin added.

The attorney general report found the governor sexually harassed 11 women, including former executive assistant Brittany Commisso, who told investigators Cuomo groped her in December 2019 and then again in November 2020.

“To me, this was a dream job, and, unfortunately, it turned into a nightmare,” she said in an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning‘s Jericka Duncan.

Commisso filed a criminal complaint last week with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The governor has staunchly denied the accusation.

Glavin questioned several of the report’s findings Tuesday, including Commisso’s testimony. She added some of the allegations should not be considered sexual harassment and raised concerns about the investigative team.

“There is no question in my mind [the report] was designed and meant to devastate Gov. Cuomo and his chamber,” she said.

The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee began considering articles of impeachment against Cuomo on Monday.

The articles were expected to include whether he lied about the number of COVID related nursing home deaths, possible use of state resources for a $5 million book deal, and if he prioritized COVID testing for his family and friends.

