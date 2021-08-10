NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Julie Bowen helped save a woman from New Jersey who fell while hiking in Utah.
Minnie John, of Oradell, fainted and hit her head on the rocks at Arches National Park.READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Sexual Harassment Allegations, Nursing Home Deaths
When she regained consciousness, she couldn’t believe her eyes.READ MORE: Police: Bronx Man Charged With Murdering Divorce Attorney Charles Zolot Inside Queens Office Building
“Hi, do I know you? You sound so familiar,” she remembered saying. “I just hit my head, I can’t remember. And she says, ‘Modern Family.'”MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: 64-Year-Old Man Choked, Punched In Brutal Brooklyn Beat Down
Bowen was visiting the park with her sister, who is a doctor. They were able to bandage John up and even snapped a few photos.