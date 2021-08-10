Today will be hot and sticky with iso’d to sct’d t’storms this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s with feels like temps near 90 degrees… near 95 degrees S&W.
The shower/t’storm activity will wind down this evening with generally quiet conditions overnight. It will be warm and muggy with temps only falling into the 70s… 60s across some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be even hotter with iso’d t’storms. Highs will be around 90 degrees with feels like temps of 95-100 degrees. That said, a heat advisory will go into effect for much of the area, as well as an excessive heat warning for parts of NJ.
Thursday will remain hot and humid with iso’d t’storms possible. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps of 100+ degrees… heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are expected to remain in effect.