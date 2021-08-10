NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are responding to resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo announced Tuesday he was stepping down in the wake of a blistering report by Attorney General Letitia James’ finding that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge and Andrea Grymes got plenty of reaction.

“I think he did the right thing by resigning, because it became very clear that he had no support in the state of New York based on those allegations. He has avoided dealing with specific issues of harassment. I think it’s the best thing for the state of New York,” Joe Strasburg said.

“He was too cocky. Too cocky,” said Sunnyside, Queens resident Maria Mazzella, who added when asked if he should have resigned, “Absolutely. I think he did the right thing for himself and his family.”

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

“It’s about time. You brought us through the pandemic, greatly appreciated,” Lesa Huffman of Jamaica, Queens, who added on the timing of his resignation, [It should have happened a] long time ago. First allegation was tweeted, should’ve stepped down.”

“Who’s to say what comes next, but I think that that’s the right move. I think that’s what New York needs in order to step forward, and move forward with everything else that’s going on. The last thing we need is to worry and busy ourselves with ‘Is this man apt to lead,'” Simone Les said.

But not everyone was happy to see Cuomo step aside.

“He’s a pretty good guy. He has been a good governor. I’m sorry to see him go,” said Jay Heard of the Upper East Side.

“I mean, the heat was getting pretty rough, so he was going to wind up going anyway,” one man said.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation

“Gov. Cuomo was such a good governor and he did a lot for us, especially in the time of COVID situation when it first appeared. He was very [attentive] as far as letting us know what was going on, more so at the time than the president, Donald Trump. I think he’s really a good person,” added Laverne Youell of the Bronx.

“I didn’t expect that he was going to do it. I thought he was going to fight it out until the end, in an impeachment trial. But I guess he opted to just end it here because he saw that the writing was on the wall, coming after the AG’s report. I guess you could say there was a lot of good that he did as a governor, but I guess, with this scandal, it made it impossible for him to govern. So I guess he had no choice,” Zion Decoteau said.