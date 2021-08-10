CUOMO RESIGNATIONGov. Andrew Cuomo Says He's Stepping Down, Will Leave Office In 14 Days
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)President Joe Biden reacted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation Tuesday while taking questions from reporters at the White House.

“I respect the governor’s decision, and I respect the decision he made,” Biden said.

“As the head of the party, what impact does his resignation have on the Democratic party?” a reporter asked.

“I think the impact is all on Andrew Cuomo and his decision to make that judgement, and I respect his decision,” Biden said.

The president had called on Cuomo to resign last week after the release of the Attorney General’s report accusing the governor of sexual harassment.

Cuomo made the announcement just after noon from his New York City office Tuesday. He will officially leave office on Aug. 24.

