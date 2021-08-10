NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest after a divorce attorney was found dead inside his Queens office.
Nando Perez, 64, of the Bronx, is now facing murder and weapons charges.
Police said a cleaning crew found 65-year-old Charles Zolot early last Thursday inside his office building in Jackson Heights. He had trauma to his head and body.
Workers in the building also reported hearing a loud argument the night before.
There’s no word on the relationship between Perez and Zolot or a possible motive.