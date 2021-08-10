NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are renewed calls for the Tappan Zee Bridge to get its name back after it was renamed the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
Back in 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo changed the name to honor his late father and New York's 52nd governor, but in the midst of his sexual harassment scandal, Assemblyman Mike Lawler introduced legislation for the Hudson River bridge to revert back to its original name.
"We need to remove that name and the stain that it leaves on New York state and get it off the bridge and rename it to the Tappan Zee Bridge," Lawler said.
Since 2017, there's been a petition to change the name back.
It now has more than 160,000 signatures.