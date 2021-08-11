ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect.

It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days.

“I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday.

Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings.

“Kathy Hochul already announced that she has a transition team put together, that she’s ready to serve, she’s ready to step in and it’s not like she’s coming in off the streets,” Walsh said.

On the contrary, Hochul, 62, has spent the last seven years as lieutenant governor traveling to all the state’s 62 counties, and knows the issues. On Wednesday during her press conference, she indicated there was no love lost between her and the outgoing governor. She said she would have liked to start sooner than in two weeks.

“It’s not what I asked for. However, I’m looking forward to a smooth transition, which he promised,” Hochul said.

Layton asked political expert Javier Lacayo why Cuomo didn’t just resign effective immediately.

“I think that the governor may be creating just some sort of transition window to also allow the lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, to get ready,” Lacayo said.

Lacayo said the extra time might also give the disgraced governor a few more days to cement some kind of positivity legacy.

“I don’t see anything moving legislatively, but I do think that there’s work that he could do on COVID-19 response,” Lacayo said. “For example, school guidance. There’s been lots of calls from parents and from groups all across the state for the governor’s office and the state Department of Education to issue guidance on school opening.”

But former Assemblyman — and political enemy — Steve McLaughlin doesn’t buy that the governor has any good intentions.

“I don’t understand the two weeks, unless you’re trying to cover your tracks a little bit,” McLaughlin said.

Now a local county executive, the Republican served in the Legislature during two of Cuomo’s terms.

“I’m not sure what he’s doing other than looking for a place to live,” McLaughlin said. “Maybe he rooms in his brother’s basement. Maybe he rooms with his mother. But he’s not gonna be rooming in the governor’s mansion and that is a very good thing for the people of New York.”

Lawmakers say aside from keeping a close eye on the COVID situation, the best thing the governor can do over the next two weeks is lay low, knowing that there are more meetings about a possible impeachment coming next week.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.