By CBSNewYork Team
DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teenager was shot.

It happened around 7 p.m. when investigators say a group of at least eight people got into a fight.

Someone fired one or two shots.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the chest.

Police say the victim was found near Macy’s, and she was conscious and alert.

She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

According to police, it’s believed the shooting was an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

