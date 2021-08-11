DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teenager was shot.
It happened around 7 p.m. when investigators say a group of at least eight people got into a fight.
Someone fired one or two shots.
A 16-year-old girl was struck in the chest.
Police say the victim was found near Macy’s, and she was conscious and alert.
She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
According to police, it's believed the shooting was an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made.