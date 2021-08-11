JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new initiative to combat youth violence in Jersey City.

It’s called the Credible Messenger Program Hudson County, and community leaders say it’s needed now more than ever.

Not only has violent crime increased in Hudson County, prosecutors say the ages of the perpetrators are getting younger and younger. Thirteen and 14-year-olds are being charged with gun possession.

The Credible Messenger approach connects youth who are on probation with adults who have had similiar experiences when they were young.

The mentors do a deep dive into the lives of the participants, building a strong relationship over the course of months to try and change their attitudes, beliefs and actions.

“Many times, the credible messenger is the one person who that young person can look to and believe in and can trust,” said Clinton Lacey, director of the Credible Messengers Mentoring Movement.

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners will vote to approve the initiative’s $500,000 budget Thursday.

Commissioner Jerry Walker, a former Seton Hall basketball player, saw the program’s success in other cities and believes it can work in his hometown of Jersey City.

“Too many kids are losing their lives. We just had a shooting right down the street from this building last week, we had to do a lockdown in my camp,” he said. “It’s getting frustrating.”

New York City credited the program with reducing youth repeat offenses by 60%.

If approved, the one-year pilot program will serve about 45 youth between the ages of 10 and 17.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.