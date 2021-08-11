NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn.
Yosef Shapiro was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Canarsie Park near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegate Avenue North.
Investigators were seen flooding the area, searching for the boy.
🚨 Help us find Yosef Shapiro 🚨 Male white 60 lbs, 3ft tall, 7yrs of age, DOB: 11/13/13. Last seen at 2:30 pm on 08/11/2021 at Seaview Ave & Paerdegat Ave North, wearing a black yarmulke, blue & white t-shirt with black pants. pic.twitter.com/iRdmlFuj9g
— NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) August 11, 2021
Yosef is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black yarmulke, blue-and-white t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone who sees Yosef or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.