By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Yosef Shapiro was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Canarsie Park near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegate Avenue North.

Investigators were seen flooding the area, searching for the boy.

Yosef is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black yarmulke, blue-and-white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Yosef or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

