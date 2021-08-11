NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTV Video Music Awards are coming to Brooklyn in September.
Justin Bieber, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish are leading this year's nominations.
For a full list of nominations, click here.
The MTV VMAs will be held at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
You can watch it live on MTV or stream it on Paramount+.
MTV is also collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.