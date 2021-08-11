Heat AdvisoryTemperatures Soar Into Triple Digits; Tips For Staying Cool And Safe
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Barclays Center, Brooklyn, Entertainment, Local TV, MTV, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMAs, Music, New York, ViacomCBS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTV Video Music Awards are coming to Brooklyn in September.

Justin Bieber, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish are leading this year’s nominations.

READ MORE: Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She's Ready To 'Fight Like Hell' For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York

For a full list of nominations, click here.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Girl Shot At Danbury Fair Mall In Connecticut

The MTV VMAs will be held at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

You can watch it live on MTV or stream it on Paramount+.

MORE NEWS: Missing 7-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Found Safe

MTV is also collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

CBSNewYork Team