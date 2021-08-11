Today will be hot and humid with an early morning batch of showers/rumbles (mainly across the northern half of the area, but including the city) and perhaps iso’d t’storms this afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees with feels like temps of 100+ degrees. That said, a heat advisory (95-105 degrees) will go into effect around noon for much of the area (including the city), as well as an excessive heat warning (105-110 degrees) for parts of NJ.

A strong, late afternoon/evening t’storm is possible with the best chance off to our west, but this activity is expected to fizzle out as it approaches the city with mainly quiet conditions expected the remainder of the night. Temps will only fall into the 70s overnight.

Tomorrow will be even hotter with iso’d t’storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps near 105 degrees. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are expected to remain in effect.

Friday will be hot and humid again with iso’d t’storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 100-105 degrees.