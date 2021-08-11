NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A spokesperson told The Associated Press Tuesday that New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is set to take on the duties of lieutenant governor once Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becomes governor.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation takes effect in two weeks. Hochul will eventually appoint her own successor.
New Yorkers in 2022 will vote for governor and lieutenant governor.
Stewart-Cousins called Tuesday “a somber day” in a statement, but called Hochul a “dedicated leader” with whom she would work with to continue tackling the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding the economy.
